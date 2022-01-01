Go
The Pita Kitchen Fashion Valley

7007 Friars Road Unit 945

Popular Items

The Large Pita$12.00
Your choice of protein, custom toppings & sauces in a pita wrap.
Extra Sauce (1oz)$0.50
Choose from our selection of sauces
Garlic Potatoes$5.00
Potatoes in a housemade sauce topped with ciilantro and chilli
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
