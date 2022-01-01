The Pita Kitchen Fashion Valley
Come in and enjoy!
7007 Friars Road Unit 945
Popular Items
Location
7007 Friars Road Unit 945
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
STACKED
Custom Eats + Drinks
Better Buzz Fashion Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0042
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Grater Grilled Cheese
Making the World a Better Place one Grilled Cheese at a Time!