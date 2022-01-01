Go
The Pita Place

Eat Good, Eat Healthy
Freshly Prepared Mediterranean Foods
Using Simple Ingredients and
Authentic Recipes
Please allow 72 hours for Catering Preparation. Please contact the restaurant to assure confirmation of Catering order. If not paying my credit card, please call us directly at (716) 634-7482.

412 Evans St

Popular Items

Shawarma Pita$11.99
(GF) Slices of lightly seasoned meats cut from the vertical broiler.
Chicken-Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Fries and Eli's Veggie Mix
Beef- Pickles, Tahini and Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Souvlaki Plate$15.99
(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or combination of two meats. Served with pita, souvlaki salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00
$ Falafel (2)$2.99
Gluten Free
Souvlaki Salad$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)$5.99
(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley
Lebanese Spinach Pie$4.99
(V) Spinach, Onions & Spices
$ Side of Tzatziki$1.25
Fran's Falafel Pita$7.99
(GF) (V)Traditional Crispy Fried Patties Made From Ground Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce & Pickles, w/ Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Shawarma Plate$14.50
(GF) Your choice of chicken or beef shawarma or a combination. Served with pita, salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00
Souvlaki Pita$12.50
(GF) Grilled boneless marinated meat (chicken, beef or lamb)
Feta, olives, tzatziki sauce, with Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Location

412 Evans St

Williamsville NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
