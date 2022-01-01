The Pita Place
Eat Good, Eat Healthy
Freshly Prepared Mediterranean Foods
Using Simple Ingredients and
Authentic Recipes
Please allow 72 hours for Catering Preparation. Please contact the restaurant to assure confirmation of Catering order. If not paying my credit card, please call us directly at (716) 634-7482.
412 Evans St
Popular Items
Location
Williamsville NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
