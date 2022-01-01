The Pitch
Come in and enjoy!
1430 Central Parkway
Location
1430 Central Parkway
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
MAIZE
Maize offers authentic Latin American cuisine, including traditional Venezuelan & Puerto Rican favorites such as empanadas and arepas in OTR. Book your table today!
Eli's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Lalo-Chino Latino
Come on in and enjoy!
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.