The Pitts BBQ Food Truck

We are the FOOD TRUCK version of The Pitts BBQ Joint! Check out our restaurant or just keep on tracking down the truck.

Richmond

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$7.50
Battered and fried dill pickle spears.
Killer BBQ Sandwich$13.75
Our Chef Billy Lawson smokes all of our BBQ on premises. Choose between PORK, CHICKEN or VEGAN (made with Jackfruit and smoked perfectly)
COLE SLAW & PICKLES SERVED ON THE SIDE AUTOMATICALLY!!
Vegan Chicken Nuggets$12.00
Vegan (plant based) chicken nuggs with your choice of one side.
Cornbread$3.50
Killer Smoked Pork BBQ$18.00
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces.
Coles Slaw$3.50
Tangy and creamy Pitts made coleslaw.
BBQ SAMPLER$28.00
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
*Please pre-order this item to guarantee availability*
Key lime pie$4.00
Vegan Hellraiser$12.50
A Faux Chicken patty nice and spicy served with our vegan coleslaw and your choice of a side. 12.50
Collard Greens$4.75
loaded with bacon
Richmond

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
