Go
Toast

The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

1597 Washington Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
Beer Cheese Dip$12.00
Chopped Salad$12.00
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$16.00
Bshop Smash Burger$14.00
Side of Fries$5.50
Nashville Hot Chicken$17.00
Traditional
Boneless 1/2 lb$11.00
2oz Ranch$0.75
See full menu

Location

1597 Washington Pike

Bridgeville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Napoli Italian Bridgeville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Insurrection Aleworks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brick n' Mortar Kitchen & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nobby’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston