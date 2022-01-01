The Pizza Guy
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
1417 south plaza Way • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1417 south plaza Way
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Galaxy Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Lone Spur Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Real Kitchen
The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!
AWA Kava Bar & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!