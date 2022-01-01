Go
The Pizza Joint - West

The Pizza Joint is a locally owned and operated pizzeria with the freshest and best quality ingredients. Started in 2011, we are known for our huge pizza by the slice. Swing in today and find out what El Paso proud feels and tastes like.

PIZZA • SALADS

7000 Westwind • $

Avg 4.4 (1500 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT Salad$7.00
16" Pepperoni$15.50
10 pc. Baked Wings$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7000 Westwind

El Paso TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

