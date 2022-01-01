Go
The Pizza Kitchen

Welcome to PK Online: Order and Pay here then give us a call when you arrive and we can run it out to your vehicle. Thank you for your continued support.

PIZZA • SALADS

10420 Kingston Pike ste E • $

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

16" MAMMA MIA$25.00
16" Cheese$14.00
Cheesy Bread$5.95
12" Cheese$10.95
8" Cheese$5.00
18" MAMMA MIA$28.00
18" Cheese$16.00
Garlic Knots$5.95
10" Cauliflower$12.00
Cowboy Cookie$1.95
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10420 Kingston Pike ste E

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
