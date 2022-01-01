Go
The Pizza Place on Noriega

A little slice of Boston in the Outer Sunset. Come by for a pie and stay for the cold beers and great wines. Takeout and outdoor dining only (at this time).

3901 Noriega Street

Popular Items

Cheese 20"$30.50
Margherita 20"$32.00
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
The Dimitri 14"$27.50
Sausage, Zoe’s pepperoni, garlic, mushroom, tomato sauce & cheese
14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$24.50
Doz Buffalo Wings$17.00
Spicy, wicked irresistible chicken wings dressed in our own Buffalo sauce, served with celery stalks, carrots, and blue cheese dressing (or ranch upon request). GF
Hail Caesar$12.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan and traditional Caesar dressing GF (without croutons)
Marghertia 14"$25.50
Tomato sauce, fresh basil & cheese
French Fries$7.00
crispy French fries w/ Heinz 57 ketchup GF
Sweet Potato Steak Fries$12.00
Sweet potato steak fries served with our famous buffalo sauce, celery stalks, carrots and ranch dressing  (or blue cheese upon request) GF
20" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza$30.50
Location

3901 Noriega Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Outerlands

Locally sourced fare served in a warm, handcrafted setting.

Seven Stills

Come on in and enjoy!

Sunset Cantina

CANTINA OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY.....STAY SAFE...TACO TACO TACO!!!!

DAMNFiNE pizza ~

Wood fired pizza has arrived in the outer sunset!

