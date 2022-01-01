The Pizza Place on Noriega
A little slice of Boston in the Outer Sunset. Come by for a pie and stay for the cold beers and great wines. Takeout and outdoor dining only (at this time).
3901 Noriega Street
Popular Items
Location
3901 Noriega Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Outerlands
Locally sourced fare served in a warm, handcrafted setting.
Seven Stills
Come on in and enjoy!
Sunset Cantina
CANTINA OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND DELIVERY.....STAY SAFE...TACO TACO TACO!!!!
DAMNFiNE pizza ~
Wood fired pizza has arrived in the outer sunset!