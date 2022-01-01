- Home
The Pizza Place - Sandersville
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
147 east church st
sandersville, GA 31082
Menu
Popular Items
Wings are served with garlic butter bread and dressing! Extra Ranch 50 cents!
Ground Chuck Steak served with onions, mushrooms, gravy, served | with Fries of choice and garlic bread
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Pasta covered with alfredo sauce, melted cheese, and baked chicken. Served with side salad and garlic bread
10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with two sauces.
Pan crust with your choice of strawberry, apple, blueberry or peanut butter topping covered with icing
10" pan topped with a cinnamon butter spread and icing.
Specialty Items
Ground Chuck Steak served with onions, mushrooms, gravy, served | with Fries of choice and garlic bread
100 % Ground Chuck served on Bun
pizza dough wrapped around mozzarella & ricotta cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, green pepper
pizza dough filled with cheese & Topping of choice. Served with sauce
Three juicy tenders, and order of fries served with garlic bread, and choice of sauce.
Subs
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo
Bacon, Let, Tom, Mayo
Salads
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese
mushrooms, black & green olivwes, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, corn, black beans, & cheese
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives
lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese
grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
lettuce, tomatoes, ham, cucumbers, onions, and cheese
turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, mushrooms, olives
chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, & corn
Subs As Wraps
Steak with sautéed onions & Peppers Provolone cheese & Mayo
Ham Turkey Bacon Let, tom, American Cheese, Mayo
Roast beef, ham, turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, let, Tom, Mayo
Wraps Quesadillas
Chicken tenders, southwest sauce, cheese, let, tom on 12” wrap
Chicken Tenders, Caesar dressing, Cheese, Let, Tom on 12” WRAP
Philly Steak, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap
Grilled or Tenders, Let, Tom, Cheese On a tortilla wrap
Bowls
Sliced baked potato topped with baked chicken, homemade ranch, mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
Sliced baked potato topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon ,and garlic butter.
Baked chicken or Philly Steak with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese
Pasta covered with alfredo sauce, melted cheese, and baked chicken. Served with side salad and garlic bread
Chicken Tenders, spaghetti noodles, marina sauce topped with cheese and served with garlic bread
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and bacon.
topped with cheese in our traditional sauce and melted cheese. Served with & garlic bread
Pepperoni, onions, green & black olives, beef, mushrooms, bacon, green peppers, tomatoes, cheese
pasta covered with sauce and melted cheese garlic bread and side salad
Breadstix
Whole sub bread covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese.
10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with two sauces.
Sub bread brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
10" pan topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon. Served with two sauces.
10" pan covered in pizza seasoning and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
Bite size bread rounds with pizza seasoning sprinkled on top and brushed with garlic butter. Served with two sauces.
Kids
pasta covered with a delicious sauce and topped with cheese, served with garlic bread
two tenders
Dessert
Pan crust with your choice of strawberry, apple, blueberry or peanut butter topping covered with icing
10" pan topped with a cinnamon butter spread and icing.
Extra Sauces
8 Pizzas
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
Mustard base on crust of choice with beef,Bacon,lettuce,tomato,topped with mozzarella cheese
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
10 Pizzas
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza crust covered with home made ranch, topped with sliced potatoes, cheese and bacon
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
12 Pizzas
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
Pesto sauce, sliced dill pickles, topped with mozzarella cheese
Spinach on a creamy Alfredo sauce with cheese
14 Pizzas
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
Sliced steak, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, piled on top of a rich ranch sauce
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, topped with mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions,
Ham, Pineapple, and Cheese
Green peppers, onions, black & green olives, & mushrooms topped with Cheese and tomatoes
18 Pizzas
Pepperoni, beef, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green & black olives, and green peppers
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and Canadian bacon
Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
147 east church st, sandersville GA 31082
Gallery
