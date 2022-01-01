Go
The Pizza Press

1700 S Harbor Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92802

Popular Items

The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
LG Daily ^
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
Side Sauce ^$0.60
Choice of side sauce.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Fries ^$6.50
Fountain Drink ^$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

