The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

404 W. 26th St. • $

Avg 4.5 (3958 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^$3.00
Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!
Side Sauce ^$0.60
Choice of side sauce.
The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
The Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.
Fountain Drink ^$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

404 W. 26th St.

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

