The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Popular Items

Fountain Drink ^$1.50
XL PYO ^
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
LG PYO ^
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
The Post ^$8.00
One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings
Single Pizza & Salad ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad
LG Tribune ^
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Caesar Salad ^$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
2 for Tuesday ^$24.95
2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!
20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.,

Celebration FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

