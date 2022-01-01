Go
The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
PIZZA • SALADS

PIZZA • SALADS

901 South Coast Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (1314 reviews)

Popular Items

PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

901 South Coast Dr

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

MOULIN South Coast Plaza

