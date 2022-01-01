Go
The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

4610 Barranca Pkwy. • $

Avg 3.1 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Baked Cookie ^$2.00
Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!
Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4610 Barranca Pkwy.

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cha For Tea WoodBridge

No reviews yet

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.

The Cut

No reviews yet

Quality, Freshness & Tradition Redefined!

