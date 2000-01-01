The Pizza Press North Holywood
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2938 N Belt Line Rd., Irving TX 75062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Beltline Road)
No Reviews
3613 N Beltline Road Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Salmaspizzapastawings100%Zabiha Halal - 2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208
No Reviews
2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant