The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
PIZZA • SALADS

5077 Lankershim • $

Avg 4.8 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

2 for Tuesday ^$24.95
2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5077 Lankershim

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Come in and enjoy!

