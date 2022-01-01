Go
Toast

The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

15090 Kensington Park Dr. • $

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

20pc Wings ^$18.95
20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
The Press Cheese ^$9.00
One sauce, mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15090 Kensington Park Dr.

Tustin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

TAPS - Brewery & Barrel Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROBA NOODLE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston