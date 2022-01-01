Go
Pizza Spot

New York style pizza

PIZZA

437 Forest Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (746 reviews)

Popular Items

Spot Cheese Bread$6.50
Served with Marinara
Sm 10" Cheese$10.00
Spot Salad$10.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive and Pepperonicini
Can Soda$1.00
Ranch$0.50
Greek Salad$10.00
Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olive and Pepperoncini
1 Lb Wings By The Pound$10.00
Spot Sticks$4.50
Served with Marinara
Lg 18" Cheese$15.00
Med 14" Cheese$13.00
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

437 Forest Ave

Plymouth MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
