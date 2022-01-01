Pizza Spot
New York style pizza
PIZZA
437 Forest Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
437 Forest Ave
Plymouth MI
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Z's Bubble Tea
#SeeYouAtZs
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
The DePalma family has long held the tradition of sharing their kitchen with warm affection and large appetites. NICO & VALI, whose name was inspired by the newest generation of DePalmas - Nicola, Valentina and Liliana, will awaken your senses with Nonna's traditional recipes, warm ovens and welcoming smiles as if you were one of the family.
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria is an independent, locally-owned restaurant featuring unique Mexican street food, finely crafted cocktails made with fresh fruit juices, Mexican and Michigan craft beers, wines and a full bar. All menu items are made-to-order using fresh ingredients and with locally sourced fruits and vegetables when seasonally possible.
The Burger Spot
Burger, Shakes, Fries & More!