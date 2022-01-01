Go
The Pizzeria

You Deserve Great Pizza

PIZZA

342 Smith Haven Mall • $$

Avg 4.4 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Slice$3.50
Regular Pie$18.41
Buffalo Chicken Slice$4.95
Sicilian Pie$20.95
Brooklyn Slice$4.95
Sicilian Slice$3.75
Thai Chili Slice$4.95
Buffalo Knots$0.50
Garlic Knots$0.50
Upside Down$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

342 Smith Haven Mall

Lake Grove NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
