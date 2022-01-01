Go
Popular Items

SD- Southern Fried Chicken$12.99
The Morning Rooster$65.00
Honey Battered Southern Fried Chicken, choice of Belgian Waffle, Challah French Toast, or Pancakes, & Choice of two side pieces Feeds: 4-6 People
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
South End Special$15.00
2 pancakes with 2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 sausages
French Toast Full Stack$10.00
full stack (3 pieces)
The Morning Rooster$18.00
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece
The South End Special$55.00
Choice of Buttermilk Pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. & Choice of Two Side Pieces. Feeds: 4-6 people
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette$14.00
French Toast Short Stack$8.00
short stack (2 pieces)
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

615 Franklin Ave, Hartford CT 06114

Directions

