The Place 2 Be
Closed today
598 Reviews
$
615 Franklin Ave
Hartford, CT 06114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
615 Franklin Ave, Hartford CT 06114
Nearby restaurants
Nolita Kitchen
NOW OPEN FOR DELIVERY & TAKE-OUT!
Pita Souvlaki
Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek
The Rockin' Chicken
Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken
The Corner Cafe MX
ALL DAY BREAKFAST & LUNCH!!
OPEN EVERYDAY