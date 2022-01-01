The Place 2 Be

Go
50 Memorial Road

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
served with choice of french fries or garden salad
Eggs Any Style$8.00
served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit and choice of toast
BYO Omelette$9.00
plain three egg omelette base that can be loaded with add ins.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Add your favorite breakfast meat and cheese to go with the scrambled egg in a tortilla wrap, served with a side of your choice.
Classic Benny$12.00
two poached eggs over Canadian bacon, served on an english muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Eggs on a Brioche Bun! Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
French Toast
House Baked Challah French Toast
California Omelette$13.00
grilled chicken, tomato, onion, avocado, and cheddar cheese
The Morning Rooster$17.00
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous finger lickin’ bone in southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece

Location

West Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
