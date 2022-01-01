Go
Toast

The Place

Welcome to The Place! We are a relaxed Southern eatery serving refined comfort cuisine to the Classic City. The Place’s menu is built upon a collection of family recipes, many of which have been passed down over the years and reworked to have a modern twist. Named after our grandfather’s car dealership where we spent much of our time growing up and lovingly dubbed “The Place,” we hope that this restaurant serves as a relaxed gathering place for students, their families, university faculty and locals alike. Both graduates of The University of Georgia, we are thrilled to be back in Athens contributing to this town’s great culinary landscape.

FRENCH FRIES

229 E Broad St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
Meat & 2 Sides$10.50
White Chocolate Cheesecake$6.00
BLT$11.00
Applewood-smoked Bacon, lettuce, Fried Green Tomato & avocado on toasted multigrain bread
Shrimp & Grits$13.00
TIger Shrimp (5) sauteed with Andouille Sausage & Creole Corn. Served over Gouda Grits with a red creole sauce.
Waldorf Salad$9.00
Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
Meat & 2 Sides$10.50
Bourbon Salmon$18.00
Basted salmon steak over our house made grit cakes and collard greens, drizzled with bourbon glaze.
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spiced buttermilk chicken breast on a Kaiser Roll with lettuce, tomato, pimento cheese & crispy applewood smoked bacon.
Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop a sweet Belgian waffle with Tabasco-candied bacon. Dressed with salted caramel, blueberry reduction & Granny Smith Apple slices
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

229 E Broad St

Athens GA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

South Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Onward Reserve

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Punta Cana Latin Grill

No reviews yet

Dominican restaurant and Bar. Located in Bottleworks. Curbside pick up, and To Go available. Daily lunch specials.

Hendershot's Coffee

No reviews yet

The Everything Spot!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston