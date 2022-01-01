The Planing Mill
Artisan Pizzas, Hand Spun Wings, Gourmet Sandwiches, Creative Appetizers, Craft Beer & More!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
778 E Center Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
778 E Center Ave
Visalia CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe 210
Come in and enjoy!
Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.
Come in and enjoy!
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
*Wait time may vary based off order size*
Specialty coffee shop & roastery, breakfast, donuts and bakery, tea, and good vibez.
Cellar Door
Come in and enjoy!