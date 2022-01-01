Go
The Plant Cafe Organic

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

2335 3rd St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Teriyaki Chicken$16.50
Lemon Teriyaki chicken breast* broccoli* seasonal vegetables* cabbage slaw* jasmine rice* slice of lemon* sunflower sprouts* (gf)
Roasted Chicken & Avocado$15.50
roasted chicken* greens* avocado* tomato* honey mustard* fresh sliced bread
served with choice of side
Cobb Deluxe$17.00
Roasted chicken* chopped romaine* bacon* avocado* Point-Reyes blue cheese, spring mix* hard-boiled egg* chickpeas* seasonal green vegetables* radish* garlic* herbs* balsamic vinaigrette*
Full Belly$15.00
Mixed greens* Dino kale* Napa cabbage* carrots* cucumber* cherry tomatoes* roasted beets* sunflower sprouts* quinoa* avocado* hummus* pickled onions* sunflower seeds* ginger miso dressing* (v, gf)
Ginger-Lime Salmon$17.50
pan-seared wild line caught salmon, seasonal vegetables* ginger lime scallion sauce* jasmine rice* (gf)
Broccoli$5.00
Sauteed in olive oil* garlic* salt* pepper*
(v, gf)
Thai Wrap$14.00
choice of protein (chicken*/tofu*/shrimp), romaine* Napa cabbage* cilantro* basil* mint* peanut sauce* jalapeno* carrots* onions* whole wheat tortilla*
served with a choice of side
Dino Kale$15.00
Dino kale* arugula* red quinoa* cherry tomatoes* avocado* carrots* cucumbers* toasted almonds* lemon cumin vinaigrette* (v, gf)
The Best Turkey$14.00
Patty made in-house from ground turkey* & vegetables*, topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* dijonnaise* Acme bun
Served with a choice of side
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

2335 3rd St., San Francisco CA 94107

