The Plant Cafe Organic
Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
2335 3rd St.
San Francisco, CA 94107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
2335 3rd St., San Francisco CA 94107