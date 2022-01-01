Go
The Pleasant Cafe

978.897.4511

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

36 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Smash Burger$20.00
(2) “smashed” burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Fried Pickles$9.00
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, bourbon glaze, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Soft Baked Pretzel Sticks$12.00
served with our house gouda cheese sauce.
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Loaded Tater Tots$14.00
Smoked gouda sauce, chipped bacon and sour cream,
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House fried chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$17.00
Bourbon glaze, buffalo, sweet chili lime, Carolina gold or dry rubbed.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

36 Main Street

Maynard MA

Sunday12:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
