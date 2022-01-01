Go
The Plot

We make badass food, with plants.

SUSHI

1733 S Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)

Popular Items

Takoyaki$12.50
hush puppies, fried golden brown, drizzled with tamari teriyaki and a spicy, creamy yum yum sauce
Cali Stirfry$18.50
agave cashew glace, "dirty rice," yellow pickles, assorted veg, and 'san diego soy dairy' tofu!
Biscuits & Gravy$17.00
fresh biscuits, country gravy, fried chickën
Chronic$14.25
Chicken and waffles$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
Caviar and Potato Cakes$12.50
crispy potato pillows topped with lentil caviär, fresh crema, pickled red onion, preserved lemon.
Veggie Roll$13.50
cucumber and avo inside, topped with charred chard, sweet n' spicy citrus and crunchy garlic chii
Meatless Loaf$18.50
lentil and wild rice loaf, mushroom beet demi, navy beans, charred chard
Shepherds Pie$19.00
the ultimate comfort food. meatless loaf mixed with carrots, onions and gravy, topped with mashed potato and served with broccoli and demi glace.
okinawan sweet potato gnocchi$19.50
citrus creme, garlic sage olive oil, tomato, basil
1733 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
