The Plum Tomato

Food SO Good, It's Addictive. Please eat responsibly.

PIZZA

275 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (772 reviews)

Popular Items

Skinny Wings$10.99
Choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, oriental raspberry, aloha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Italian, honey mustard, teriyaki or southwest sauce.
Fiesta Fries$8.99
Crispy waffle fries tossed in Mexican seasonings and topped with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and scallions. Served with creamy garlic dressing.
Sm Mozzarella$12.99
Cheese pizza the Plum way!
(For a pizza with 4+ additional toppings, go to customized pizza section.)
Lg Mozzarella$16.99
Cheese pizza the Plum way!
(For a pizza with 4+ additional toppings, go to customized pizza section.)
Dave's Very Veg$11.99
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, 4-bean salad, and fresh mozzarella, all finely chopped and tossed with creamy balsamic
6 Piece Tenders$10.99
Choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, oriental raspberry, aloha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Italian, honey mustard, teriyaki or southwest sauce.
French Fries$5.99
The best around!
Xtra Dressing$0.50
Plum Wings$19.99
Choice of hot, mild, lemon pepper, oriental raspberry, aloha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Italian, honey mustard, teriyaki or southwest sauce.
1/2 Sammy the Bull$10.99
You'll be forced to squeal after tasting this combo! Chunks of chicken roasted in our brick ovens, bacon, onion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, spinach, and creamy garlic dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

275 S Main St

Colchester CT

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

