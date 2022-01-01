Go
The Plum Tomato

Food SO GOOD, it's addictive. Please eat responsibly.

1 New London Rd #16

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lg Cheesy Bread$7.99
Double order of Brickini with mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Knot$1.00
1/4 Sammy the Bull$6.99
You'll be forced to squeal after tasting this combo! Chunks of chicken roasted in our brick ovens, bacon, onion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, spinach, and creamy garlic dressing
Sm Mozzarella$12.99
Cheese pizza the Plum Tomato way!
Dave's Very Veggie$11.99
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, 4-Bean salad, and fresh mozzarella, all finely chopped and tossed with creamy balsamic
Mini Calzone$6.99
A smaller version... olive oil, chopped garlic, imported ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
1/2 Sammy the Bull$10.99
You'll be forced to squeal after tasting this combo! Chunks of chicken roasted in our brick ovens, bacon, onion, tomato, gorgonzola cheese, spinach, and creamy garlic dressing
Lg Mozzarella$16.99
Cheese pizza the Plum Tomato way!
House Salad$5.99
a blend of mesclun greens and green leaf lettuce topped with plum tomatoes, onions and julienne carrots
Cheese Calzone$12.99
Olive oil, chopped garlic, imported ricotta, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
Location

1 New London Rd #16

Salem CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
