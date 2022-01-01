The Plum Tomato

Ballo Italian

Ballo Italian, a 16,000 square foot masterpiece within the Mohegan Sun Casino located in Connecticut. Ballo Italian brings to life the Italian experience with intense design combinations, exceptional service and a fresh, authentic menu of Italian favorites and new creations. BALLO, which means dance in Italian, is inspired by San Galgano – a Gothic abbey built in the 12th century and located in the hills of Tuscany.

The cathedral-like rooms feature authentic Italian fixtures, exotic fabrics and dramatic lighting with one of largest Carrara Marble bars ever built as the centerpiece.

The culinary team executes a creative and inspiring menu and is committed to sourcing fresh and locally grown foods whenever they are available.

