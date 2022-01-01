Go
The Poboy House

The Poboy House brings new and innovative dishes to West Baton Rouge! Come try some of our amazing Poboys & Salads! We have an assortment of fresh desserts available daily.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

170 6th St • $

Avg 4.6 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Mixed Berry Cream Cheese King Cake
Brown Butter Caramel Pecan Pie$25.00
Praline King Cake
Christmas Macarons$14.00
Assorted pink, red, green, and gingerbread decorated macarons. All almond chantilly flavored. Should be refrigerated if not eaten within 4 hours of pick up.
Peanut Butter, Banana & Maple Queen Cake
Fresh king cake layered with peanut Butter, banana, and vanilla bean chantilly with 100% Pure Maple Drizzle
Turtle King Cake
Carrot Cake Queen Cake
Fresh king cake layered with cream Cheese and Vanilla chantilly and a thick carrot cake crumble and candied walnuts
Cookie Butter Queen Cake
Fresh king cake layered with whipped cookie butter icing, Biscoff cookie crumbles, and a cookie butter drizzle
Cookie Decorating Kit$20.00
Kit includes red, white, and green buttercream icing, sprinkles, 2 XL sugar cookies, and 3 regular sugar cookies.
Chantilly Berry Queen Cake
Fresh cinnamon king cake layered with almond chantilly cream, fresh berries, and mixed berry filling
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

170 6th St

Port Allen LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
