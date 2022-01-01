The Pocket

Go
Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave

Asian Bowl$15.00
fried jasmine rice, peas & carrots, eggs, zucchini, soy sauce, green onions, green beans
Snake River Wagyu Filet$65.00
certified angus beef burger, bourbon dressing, bacon slab, lettuce, onions, tomato, spicy jack cheese, French fries
Papperdelle$24.00
slowly braised short rib ragu’, parmigiano reggiano cheese, evoo
Shishito Peppers$8.00
oven roasted, yogurt, lime, sea salt
Shrimp & Octopus$18.00
garlic, olive oil, parsley, chili flakes, lemon juice
Louisiana Muffuletta Sandwich$15.00
grilled ciabatta bread, salami, mortadella, ham, tangy olive salad, provolone, swiss cheese, green salad, pickled giardiniera
Lamb Meatballs$17.00
merguez pioches, spicy tomato, cilantro flakes, lemon juice
Charcuterie Board$18.00
varieties of imported cold cut, cheese, grilled bread
Location

Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave

Carmel by the Sea CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
