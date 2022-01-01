Go
Toast

The Point Bar & Lounge

Prescott Arizona's 1st Craft Cocktail Lounge

114 N Montezuma st • $$

Avg 4.8 (454 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Fresh Ingredients

Location

114 N Montezuma st

Prescott AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lone Spur Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a cowboy breakfast & lunch cafe, offering great cowboy food, great cowboy service, & genuine cowboy charm!

Superstition Meadery - Prescott

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vibes Juice Bar

No reviews yet

Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!

Bill's Grill

No reviews yet

Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico.
This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place.
At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston