CENTRAL POINT

The Point Pub and Grill! Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill!

311 E. Pine St.

Popular Items

"Point" Poppers$12.00
Baked jalapeño peppers stuffed with cream cheese, melted cheddar cheese, and wrapped in bacon.
(Gluten-Free)
Quesadilla$12.00
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, and avocado in a flour tortilla accompanied with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa.
"Point" B L T$13.50
Fresh lettuce and tomato with crisp bacon and mayonnaise, served on grilled sourdough with your choice of fries or salad.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with parmesan–cilantro dressing.
Point Burger$15.50
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and avocado.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheddar cheese.
1/2 Caesar$7.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
Double Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.50
Two seasoned ground beef patties topped with melted swiss cheese, sauteed garlic mushrooms, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar, black olives, and tomato. Served with ranch dressing.
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$15.00
Cod, fried in-house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either a green salad or fresh coleslaw.
Location

311 E. Pine St.

Central Point OR

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
