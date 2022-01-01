Go
Toast

The Point In Fells

Family owned and operated, The Point Restaurant Group prides on catering to what people want and we know what it takes for our guests to have an enjoyable dining experience. Our scratch kitchen uses only the freshest local ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options and our menus are revamped seasonally to keep things interesting (and of course, to keep your palates happy).
Located in historic Fells Point at the corner of Thames and South Anne Street, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing harbor views during your visit with us. If you’re looking for that classic Fells Point bar atmosphere, our first floor is equipped with plenty of TV’s to follow whatever sporting event you’re into, live music every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as our game room with pool, skeeball and more. Hoping for a quieter atmosphere? Head upstairs for additional dining and a separate bar.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1738 Thames St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)

Popular Items

Gangster Cheesesteak$18.00
Smoked Ribeye, Provolone, Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
Mac & Cheese$14.00
3 Cheeses | Applewood Smoked Bacon
Side French Toast$5.00
Side Home Fries$4.00
Street Tacos$16.00
3 Tacos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Cheddar Cheese
Choice of one type of protein:
Chicken | Steak| Chorizo | Fish | Shrimp
Seafood Club$26.00
Club Style Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lobster & Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake & Old Bay Aioli
Breakfast Bowl$17.00
Fried chicken, sausage gravy, home fries, cheese, scrambled eggs, buffalo sauce
Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue, Bacon Mustard
Wings$18.00
8 Buffalo or Old Bay Brown Sugar Wings, ranch or blue cheese, carrots & celery
Veggie Flatbread$12.00
Mozzarella Cheese | Mushrooms | Sweet Peppers | Caramelized Onions | Cheery Tomatoes | Balsamic Drizzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1738 Thames St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ampersea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BLK Swan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sandlot

No reviews yet

Sandlot Baltimore and NEWfit are hosting
Summer in the Sand camp.

Ejji

No reviews yet

Ejji coming into Harbor East with the ONLY Hand Pulled Beer Noodles in town. Made with Monument City Brewing beer, we created some noods out of this world! More than noods, check out our made fresh daily Shaobing Bread sandwiches. Your taste buds will thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston