The Point In Fells
Family owned and operated, The Point Restaurant Group prides on catering to what people want and we know what it takes for our guests to have an enjoyable dining experience. Our scratch kitchen uses only the freshest local ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options and our menus are revamped seasonally to keep things interesting (and of course, to keep your palates happy).
Located in historic Fells Point at the corner of Thames and South Anne Street, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing harbor views during your visit with us. If you’re looking for that classic Fells Point bar atmosphere, our first floor is equipped with plenty of TV’s to follow whatever sporting event you’re into, live music every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as our game room with pool, skeeball and more. Hoping for a quieter atmosphere? Head upstairs for additional dining and a separate bar.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1738 Thames St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1738 Thames St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ampersea
Come in and enjoy!
BLK Swan
Come in and enjoy!
Sandlot
Sandlot Baltimore and NEWfit are hosting
Summer in the Sand camp.
Ejji
Ejji coming into Harbor East with the ONLY Hand Pulled Beer Noodles in town. Made with Monument City Brewing beer, we created some noods out of this world! More than noods, check out our made fresh daily Shaobing Bread sandwiches. Your taste buds will thank you!