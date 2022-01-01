Go
The Point Pancake House

Open daily from 7am-3pm
Breakfast... Lunch.... Brunch
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice Bottled Daily! Don't forget to order!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

1952 US-41 • $

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)

Popular Items

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST$14.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Banana & Strawberry Anglaise
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH$5.00
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
HOMEMADE BOWL OF SOUP$4.00
Daily Homemade Chicken Orzo Noodle Soup
HAM OFF THE BONE$4.00
Two Thick Slices of Ham off the Bone
S/ FRUIT$3.00
PECAN ROLL$4.00
QUART OF SOUP$10.00
S/ COTTAGE CHEESE$3.00
SAUSAGE PATTIES$4.00
Three Pork Sausage Patties
GLUTEN FREE TOAST$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1952 US-41

Gurnee IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
