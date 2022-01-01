Go
SOUTH MEDFORD

"The Point, Your Neighborhoods Best Pub and Grill"

1345 Center Drive

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish and Chips$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
s/ Fries$6.50
Chicken Ciabatta$15.50
Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with house made chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread.
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.50
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, black beans, corn, shredded pepper jack cheese, and corn tortilla strips, served with our signature Parmesan–Cilantro dressing.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.
Point Burger$15.50
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, lettuce,
tomato, pickles, onion and avocado
Western Burger$15.50
Seasoned ground beef patty piled high with, bacon, roasted ortega chilies,
pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion ring, and house made BBQ sauce.
Mac Daddy Patty Melt$15.50
Seasoned beef patty with caramelized onions, bacon, house made BBQ
sauce, pepper jack cheese, and our famous macaroni and cheese on
grilled sourdough.
French Dip$14.00
Sliced ribeye with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll and served
with fresh au jus.
Location

1345 Center Drive

Medford OR

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
