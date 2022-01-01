The Point Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
93 Central Street
Location
93 Central Street
Marshfield MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Haddads Ocean Cafe
Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.
Mamma Mia's Marshfield
Come in and enjoy!
Mae's Sandwich Shop
We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.
Winslow’s Kitchen, Bar & Range
Grab an entree and a house-made cocktail remotely with our mobile ordering system out in our bays, or settle in for a cozy night by our fireplace in the pub. Otherwise, bring the party to our green-side patio, drink in the summer air, and take a deep breath. Your night out is now outdoors.