The Point
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • TAPAS
1100 Madison Avenue • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1100 Madison Avenue
Albany NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Madison Albany
Café Madison is located in the heart of Albany, NY, and is known for its award winning brunch. Famous for our signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison takes breakfast to the next level!
Weekends starting June 6th there will be outdoor seating available if you desire to enjoy your pre ordered brunch on our patio.
Madison Pourhouse
WE CARRY OVER 40 DRAFTS &
CASK BEERS AND OVER 100 BOTTLES!
The Madison Theatre
Come in and enjoy!