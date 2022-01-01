Go
Toast

The Point in Towson

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

523 York Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Gangster Cheesesteak$18.00
Marinated Beef Or Chicken | Mushrooms | Caramelized Onions | Beer Cheese Fondue | Black Garlic Aioli
Steak Frites$30.00
Ny Strip | House Made Steak Sauce | Black Garlic Butter | Truffle Parmesan Fries | Choice of Salad
Soft Pretzels$12.00
Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard
Maryland Crab Cake$22.00
Hand Cut Old Bay Frites | Point Caesar Or House Salad | House Remoulade Sauce
Buffalo Fried Chicken$16.00
Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap
Wings On Point$12.00
Old Bay Brown Sugar | Buffalo Garlic | Jameson Bbq | Buffalo OBBS | Parmesan Ranch Dry Rub | Ranch Or Blue Cheese
Bmore Crab Dip$16.00
Maryland Crab | Cheddar Cheese | Soft Pretzels | Carrots & Celery
Popcorn Chicken & Pickles$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch
Crabby Tots$18.00
Tater Tots | Maryland Crab | Cheddar Cheese | Old Bay
Smash Burger$16.00
Jameson BBQ | Beer Cheese | Crispy Onion Straws | Bacon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

523 York Rd

Towson MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Nacho Mama's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cunninghams Café & Bakery

No reviews yet

Local Café and Coffee Shop focused on locally sourced products, freshly baked breads, and hospitality to our community!

Barley's Backyard Uptown

No reviews yet

Barley's Backyard Uptown. Where friends and family gather to celebrate life's wonderful moments, in a fresh new casual atmosphere; for drinks, sharable foods, music and fun. Your home away from home. Come join us in Barley's Backyard.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston