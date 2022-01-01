The Poke Hale - Miami Beach

Tanuki Miami

No reviews yet

Tanuki is a gateway to a unique Asian culinary experience in the heart of South Beach, serving dishes and drinks inspired by the Japanese, Chinese, and cuisines from all over Asia. Located on the ever-bustling Alton Road at the corner of 11th Street, our South Beach restaurant is hailed by both critics and customers alike as one of the best places to enjoy Asian fusion dishes and high-quality ingredients in Miami Beach.

With a menu thoughtfully curated and seasonally updated by our experienced culinary team, Tanuki features sushi, sashimi, dim sum, and signature hot and cold Asian fusion dishes all created with a contemporary approach in preparation and presentation. In addition to an impressive sake and wine list, unique Asian fusion cocktails complement the cuisine.

