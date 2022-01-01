Go
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • The Poké Republic

The Poké Republic

Order a poké bowl and enjoy!

POKE

309 crossroads blvd • $$

Avg 4.9 (960 reviews)

Popular Items

Shaka Bowl$13.95
tuna and scallops in dynamite sauce - salad mix - green onions - seaweed salad - edamame - corn - onion crisps - sushi ginger
Kahuna Bowl$15.95
tuna in Hawaiian sauce - ika sansai - crab salad - sweet onions - corn - tobiko - seaweed salad - onion crisps
Regular Build Your Own Bowl$13.95
2 scoops of protein
Pork Gyoza$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumpling pan-seared with ponzu sauce
Over the Rainbow Bowl$16.95
tuna, salmon, shrimp in umami shoyu sauce - cucumber -avocado - carrot - green onions - sweet onions - edamame - corn - onion crisps - seaweed salad - sushi ginger
Large Build Your Own Bowl$15.95
3 scoops of protein
Aloha Bowl$13.95
shrimp in mango mango sauce - crab salad - tempura crunchies - cucumber - carrots - tobiko - onion crisps - mango - furikake
Miso Soup$2.95
Sweet Lava Bowl$14.95
double tuna in #9 sauce - avocado - seaweed salad - carrot - corn - onion crisps - mango - cucumber - tempura crunchies -sweet eel sauce
Wasabi Bowl$13.95
salmon and scallop in wasabi yuzu sauce - salad mix - cucumber - sweet onions - green onions - sushi ginger - corn - seaweed salad - furikake
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

309 crossroads blvd

cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Online Ordering Available:
Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm, 5pm-8pm Sunday 5pm-8pm

a’Verde

No reviews yet

Bienvenidos and Welcome to A’Verde Cocina and Tequila Library in Cary! Our conscious focus is on the flavors of Mexico and gracious hospitality, in a tranquil setting that is alive with vibrant neighbors and friends.

Carolina Ale House

No reviews yet

-

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston