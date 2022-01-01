Go
Ponderosa Grill

Fries included with all burgers and sandwiches.

STEAKS

686 North 400 East • $

Avg 5 (77 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strip dinner$8.99
Club Sandwich$8.49
Kids Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Navajo Taco$6.99
Chicken Fried Steak D$11.99
Malibu Chicken$9.49
Chicken Strip Lunch$6.99
Cheese Burger$7.49
Cheese Curds$6.99
Ranch Burger$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

686 North 400 East

Huntington UT

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
