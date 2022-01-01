Go
The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

729 Haddon Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Philly Cheesesteak$14.59
Seitan, onions, mushrooms and
vegan cheese on a long roll.
Pop$3.59
Cooked in rice oil.
Egg, Cheese and Meat$8.99
Topped with choice of cheese and meat, served on your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.
Bettys$7.59
Three 100% from scratch pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
Fried Pickles$9.99
20 pieces of deep fried battered pickle chips, served with remoulade.
Bacon$3.99
Three sliced of crisp Martin's applewood smoke bacon.
Eggsactly$6.59
Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Greek Chop$7.99
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta with lemon basil vinaigrette.
Chicken Fingers
Classic French Toast$8.59
Three pieces of thick-sliced brioche French toast, topped with powdered sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

729 Haddon Ave

Collingswood NJ

Sunday7:45 am - 7:15 pm
Monday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 8:15 pm
