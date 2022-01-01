The Pop Shop
The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
729 Haddon Ave • $$
Location
729 Haddon Ave
Collingswood NJ
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 8:15 pm
