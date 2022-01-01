Go
The Pop Shop - Medford

The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!

Scrambled Eggs$4.59
Two scrambled eggs and hash
browns or tots, served with
choice of toast.
Sweet Betty Dots$5.99
M&M Betty dots topped with
whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles
and two cherries!
Cream Chipped Beef$8.99
Made to order over choice of toast, served with hash browns.
2+2+2$9.59
Two Bettys, two eggs (any style) and two pieces of bacon.
Your Own Private Idaho$9.99
A double helping of hash browns topped with cheddar and two sunny side up eggs, served with choice of toast.
Betty Dots$4.59
Little dots of our award-winning
Bettys.
Chocolate Chip Betty Dots$4.99
Eggsactly$6.59
Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Tofu Scramble$10.99
"Scrambled" tofu, vegan cheese, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and sauteed spinach, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Biscuit Scramble$9.99
Three eggs scrambled with mozzarella and cheddar, served with a jumbo biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1 S Main St

Medford NJ

Sunday7:45 am - 7:15 pm
Monday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Friday8:45 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 8:15 pm
