Bakery, Cupcakes, Cakes, Baked Goods, Pastries, Desserts, Pies, Brownies
The Popcorn Bag DC
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Gourment Popcorn Bar. We specialze in anything sweet!
1100 New Jersey Ave SE, 2152, Washington, DC 20003