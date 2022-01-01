Go
The Popcorn Bag DC - Tysons corner

Gourmet Popcorn Bar, we are more than just PoPcorn!

1961 Chain Bridge Rd

Popular Items

Chocolate Milkshake$18.50
This milkshake takes chocolate to another level. We take our creamy chocolate ice cream added with extra goodness. Topped with a Chocolate drumstick and candy bar. This milkshake will definitely fill any craving for chocolate you have! *contains nuts*
White Chocolate Oreo Milkshake$18.50
Love our white chocolate Oreo popcorn, Why not try it in a milkshake flavor? Cookies and cream ice cream, place inside of a chocolate drizzled cup, topped with popcorn, whipped cream, even more chocolate drizzle, and cookies and cream candy create our white chocolate Oreo milkshake a creamy tree that is sure to hit the spot on any hot summer day.
Red Velvet Oreo$14.50
This burgundy batter of velvety rich cocoa, drizzled in cream cheese frosting, is sure to take you back to grandma’s southern home where you were guaranteed to always have the first kernel. We then added huge chunks of Oreo’s to make this a fan favorite.
Buttery White Cheddar$10.50
We’ve all had white cheddar popcorn, but you’ve never had it like this! Not only are you hit with a wonderfully intense cheddar flavor, but you can also taste a wonderful after note of butter on your palate. One taste and you’ll understand why this is a stable in our shop.
Chocolate Cinnamon Toast$14.50
Chocolate Caramel Mini Bundt Cake$10.00
This decadently rich chocolate cake, drizzled in deliciously salty caramel and a rich chocolate sauce, then topped with Heath Bar crumbles, will have your taste buds begging for more.
\t*comes in Hennessy infused option*
Lemon Pound Cake$14.50
The velvety smooth texture and intense flavor of fresh lemon combine to make an irresistible southern classic. Now imagine that same amazing flavor on popcorn. That’s what you get in our Lemon Pound Cake Popcorn. Drizzled in white chocolate, this treat is just as good as our Lemon Bundt Cakes.
White Chooclate Oreo$14.50
Real Oreo chunks are mixed together with our rich caramel popcorn and then drizzled in white chocolate, making the perfect treat for any Oreo or popcorn lover.
Buffalo Ranch$10.50
Our Buffalo Ranch Popcorn combines the flavors of spicy buffalo sauce and cooling ranch to create a perfectly balanced flavor profile that has the perfect kick. It will enhance any get together and makes for the perfect Game Day snack.
Chi-town Remix$12.50
If you’re looking for a salty- sweet treat look no further than your Chi-Town Mix. A combination of cheesy cheddar and crunchy, rich caramel makes for a mouth-watering flavor that almost as bold as the city it’s named after.
Location

Tysons Corner VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
