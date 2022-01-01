Go
The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Tomato Mozz Panini$12.00
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, fresh basil
Two Eggs and Cheese Sandwich$4.50
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
fresh turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, mayo, avocado
The Burrito$8.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, cojita cheese, black bean salsa, smoky crema
Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Two Eggs) Sandwich$6.50
The Longshore$14.00
Quinoa, spinach, mushroom, egg, avocado, caramelized onions
Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
fresh mozzarella, red roasted pepper, basil, arugula, lemon pepper aioli
The Playhouse$12.00
Sautéed kale , heirloom tomatoes, feta, avocado, faro, egg, avocado
Westport CT

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sherwood Diner Connecticut

Sherwood Diner has become a staple for a wide range of guests to enjoy breakfast all day, lunch & dinner. Whether it is a family outing, business lunch, or local sports team celebration, we are always here to provide a high-quality experience.
At Sherwood Diner, we are proud to have become the go-to diner for local residents in Westport, and all other surrounding communities.
We are dedicated to the community and love to show additional support to the Westport school system, arts & entertainment, sports programs and more.

Little Barn

A casual Pub you'll always feel welcome in with delicious food and great drinks.

Little Beet

Little Beet is a plant inspired, fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, delicious food and living well. Little Beet’s mission is to give people access to better food and provide the knowledge they need to make healthy choices for their mind, body and lifestyle. Founded in 2014 as one of New York City’s first exclusively gluten-free restaurants, Little Beet takes pride in high-quality ingredients, unique flavor combinations and vegetable-forward dishes that provide something for every appetite. Little Beet serves nutrient-rich, seasonal meals made fresh in-house for lunch, dinner and catering.

Shearwater Coffee Bar

Locally roasted certified organic coffee prepared by expert baristas

