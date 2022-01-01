Go
The Porch

Casual TexMex restaurant with award winning margaritas and funky vibe! Located in West End, Winston Salem.

840 Mill Works Street

Popular Items

OG Burrito*$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Mimi's Queso, Tater Tots, Sour Cream, Lettuce, & Guacamole; served with Cilantro Ranch & Salsa Mexicana
Three Amigos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips served with Salsa, Guacamole, & Mimi's Queso
Queso & Chips$6.00
Porch Naked Burrito Bowl*$14.00
Your choice of protein with Jasmine Rice, Borracho Beans, Shredded Cheese, and Sauteed Onions & Peppers; topped with Mimi's Queso, Avocado Verde Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, & Tortilla Chips
Avocado Fries$8.00
Deep fried Avocado Fries served with Cilantro Ranch
Austin ACP$15.00
Long Grain Wild Rice, Smoked Chicken, Mimi's Queso, Tomato, & Chile served in a warm skillet; served with your choice of Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Jalapenos
Nachos o Totchos$12.00
Tortilla chips or tater tots topped with Mimi's Queso, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Jalapenos, & a side of Cilantro Ranch
Petaluma Salad*$13.00
Your choice of protein & dressing with Romaine Lettuce, Red & Green Peppers, Crispies, Cucumber, Grilled Tomato & Avocado, Corn Pico de Gallo, & Feta Cheese
Baby Burger*$8.00
Mini Cheeseburger with Lettuce & Pickles; served with side item.
Spring Chicken Chilaquiles$15.00
Tortilla Chips topped with Black Beans, Shredded Chicken, Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Queso Fresco, Avocado, & Cilantro
Location

840 Mill Works Street

Winston-Salem NC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
