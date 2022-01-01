Go
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

Reservations are strongly encouraged.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

175 River's Edge Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)

Popular Items

Mustard BBQ$0.75
Two Piece Fried Chicken$17.00
1 breast
1 dark piece
with 2 fixin's
option for 2 breasts available with up-charge
Mac & Cheese$7.00
La Grange$16.00
brisket, espresso bbq, chili, dukes, pickled onions
Four Piece Fried Chicken$26.00
Four Piece Fried Chicken with 2 fixin's
Four Piece Chicken comes with one breast, two drumsticks, one thigh. Any substitutions will incur additional fees.
The Bandit$13.00
single patty burger, American Cheese, smoked onions, iceburg, pickle mayo
Available as Beyond burger or double burger
Smoked Chicken Drumsticks$15.00
Alabama White sauce
Corn Hush Puppies$8.00
with remoulade
The Banty$16.00
fried chicken thigh, pimento cheese, pickles, iceburg
The Smokestack$14.00
pulled pork, cole slaw, bread & butter pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 River's Edge Dr

Medford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

