Go
Toast

The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Chicken & Beer serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

1002 S College Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half Bird$16.00
4 pcs of spectacular Gluten Free Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Ranch BLT$14.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato jam, paprika ranch
Post Fries
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
topped with brown gravy
Chicken & Waffle Supreme$16.95
hot and sticky fried jumbo bone-in thigh and leg, honey butter, buttermilk waffles
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
poblano, shell noodles, biscuit breadcrumb
Fried Chicken Family Love$49.95
8pc Gluten FREE Fried chicken, served with two large sides & four biscuits, feeds 3-4
Post Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
pickled pepper relish, dijonnaise
Post Cheddar Biscuits (4)$6.75
four (4) biscuits & whipped honey butter
Chicken Tenders$15.95
With ranch choose fries or slaw
***tenders now contain dairy
See full menu

Location

1002 S College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Voted "Best Food Venue on Campus" for 10+ years, come find out why

Cafe Vino

No reviews yet

Cafe Vino... Where Else?

Nick's Italian

No reviews yet

Nick’s is a locally-owned, family restaurant serving homestyle Italian and New York style pizza here in the heart of Fort Collins. Come and eat!

Music City Hot Chicken - Fort Collins

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston